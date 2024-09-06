PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

PennantPark Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years. PennantPark Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 107.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.96 on Friday. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $453.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

PNNT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Monday, July 15th.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

