PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Sells $518,510.10 in Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) Director Doug Jones sold 37,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $518,510.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,087.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PMT traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 550,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,082. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.51.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.26 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 47.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

