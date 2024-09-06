Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells $159,614.02 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) Director Harpreet Grewal sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total transaction of $159,614.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,026.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN opened at $204.04 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $302.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 86.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 6.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.25.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Penumbra from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $272.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Penumbra from $231.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,681,000 after buying an additional 32,557 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Penumbra by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after buying an additional 57,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

See Also

