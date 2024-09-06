Perseus Mining Limited (PRU) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on October 8th

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 8th. This is a boost from Perseus Mining’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

In other Perseus Mining news, insider David Ransom sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.42 ($1.65), for a total value of A$121,000.00 ($82,312.93). 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

