Peterson Wealth Management Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 116.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.9% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.2 %

MA opened at $477.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The firm has a market cap of $443.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,931 shares of company stock valued at $531,284,982 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.88.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

