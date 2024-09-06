Peterson Wealth Management Lowers Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Peterson Wealth Management reduced its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $2,482,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,772.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $2,482,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,772.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at $24,693,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,348 shares of company stock worth $13,342,910 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.82.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.8 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $295.51 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $218.63 and a 1-year high of $298.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

