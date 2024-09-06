Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

