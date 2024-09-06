PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 29th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $12.58 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $46,725.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,706.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

