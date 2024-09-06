PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Bought by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 843.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,049,000 after purchasing an additional 542,492 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6,082.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,152,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,845 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,490,000 after purchasing an additional 130,567 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,099,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,669,000 after purchasing an additional 327,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,066,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,029,000 after purchasing an additional 174,494 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PULS stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

