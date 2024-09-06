PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Trading Up 1.1%

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.05 and last traded at $84.92. Approximately 302,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 344,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.97.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.63.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZROZ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 28.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 72,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

