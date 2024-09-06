PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.48

Shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.48 and last traded at $50.34, with a volume of 14004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.28.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.93.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 120.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

