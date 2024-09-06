Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up about 0.7% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,343,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,110,000 after buying an additional 994,848 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 9.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,116,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,818,000 after acquiring an additional 880,398 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,925 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Pinterest by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,887,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,179,000 after acquiring an additional 64,270 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,179,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,592,000 after purchasing an additional 176,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $168,795.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,002. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $30.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.67, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.65.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

