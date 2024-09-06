Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (PHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE PHT opened at $7.91 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $7.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53.
