Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Playtika in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Playtika in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Macquarie downgraded shares of Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Playtika by 365.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 171,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 134,732 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after buying an additional 3,132,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

PLTK stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Playtika had a net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 127.12%. The firm had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

