Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Receives $25.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.57.

PLYM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PLYM

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $23.14 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 223.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plymouth Industrial REIT news, major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $13,285,868.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,474,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,503,805.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 38.2% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 402,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 111,339 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 115.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 181,725 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 431.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,964,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,372,000 after acquiring an additional 28,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Free Report

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.