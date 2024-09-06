PotCoin Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $18.53 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00010463 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00118182 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00011362 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000170 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

