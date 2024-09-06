Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $59.26

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $59.26 and last traded at $59.26, with a volume of 4767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POWI shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.59.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $140,169.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,144.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $140,169.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,144.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,704 shares of company stock valued at $255,359. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 69.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

