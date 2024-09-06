Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Premier Health of America Inc. (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 116000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PHA shares. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Premier Health of America from C$0.95 to C$0.65 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 27th. Leede Financial cut Premier Health of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.
Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.
