Premium Nickel Resources (CVE:PNRL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.62

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 0.62 and last traded at 0.62, with a volume of 168768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 0.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $100.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is 0.84 and its 200-day moving average is 0.90.

In other Premium Nickel Resources news, Director David Newman purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 0.86 per share, for a total transaction of 25,890.00. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Botswana, Greenland, and Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group metals deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

