Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Free Report) – Raymond James reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Raymond James also issued estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PMZ. National Bank Financial cut shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$120.01 million during the quarter.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.