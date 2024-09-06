Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.13%.

Pro-Dex Price Performance

PDEX opened at $22.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $76.44 million, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pro-Dex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Insider Activity at Pro-Dex

In related news, Director Angelita Rebamontan Domingo sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $47,305.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,895.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.