Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGNY. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Progyny from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut shares of Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $41.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86. Progyny has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $42.08.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Progyny by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Progyny by 13.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 528,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

