Prometeus Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.92 or 0.00008944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $94.63 million and $666,682.82 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

