PROS (NYSE:PRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 257,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 435,217 shares.The stock last traded at $18.12 and had previously closed at $17.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRO shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

PROS Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $840.81 million, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PROS by 9.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Articles

