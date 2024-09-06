ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 2,794.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,825 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $189,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.50. 10,588,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,882,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

