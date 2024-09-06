ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Stock Price Down 3.3%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.46 and last traded at $59.99. 19,233,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 63,645,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.02.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.49.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.2828 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $5,141,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 9,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

