ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Stock Price Down 3.3%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.46 and last traded at $59.99. 19,233,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 63,645,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.02.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.49.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.2828 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
