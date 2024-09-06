ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Stock Price Down 3.3%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQGet Free Report) traded down 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.46 and last traded at $59.99. 19,233,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 63,645,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.02.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.2828 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $5,141,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 9,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

