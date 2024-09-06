Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) EVP Caroline Feeney Sells 1,110 Shares

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $117.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.95 and a 12 month high of $128.52. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.58.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus upgraded Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.23.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

