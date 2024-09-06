PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Steven Pantelick Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $60,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,316.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PubMatic alerts:

On Tuesday, August 13th, Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $56,120.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Steven Pantelick sold 7,846 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $161,941.44.

On Monday, July 1st, Steven Pantelick sold 1,225 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $24,377.50.

PubMatic Price Performance

PubMatic stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $758.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PubMatic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PubMatic by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in PubMatic by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in PubMatic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.