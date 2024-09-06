Pundi X (New) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.19 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $93.04 million and $3.19 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.36385665 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $3,562,085.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

