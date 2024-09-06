Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PVAL traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 267,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,967. The company has a market capitalization of $544.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $37.79.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.