Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.41). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $5.58 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $7.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

