Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Reduced by Analyst

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.28 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $43.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $52,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,948.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $52,728.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,948.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,227,000 after purchasing an additional 74,430 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

