Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a report issued on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 price objective on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.97. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $104.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

