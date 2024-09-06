Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ross Stores in a report released on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $6.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.63 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROST. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.71.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $153.14 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $163.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $7,524,868.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,003,532.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,185,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 515.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,585 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 68.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $347,585,000 after purchasing an additional 975,190 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,083,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ross Stores by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,722,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $653,600,000 after buying an additional 601,031 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

