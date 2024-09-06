Qtum Achieves Market Capitalization of $226.13 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00003843 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $226.13 million and approximately $27.54 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,379.65 or 0.04258372 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00038543 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00011141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012748 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,305,056 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

