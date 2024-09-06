Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Qualys worth $9,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Qualys by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 294.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 545.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.32, for a total transaction of $954,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,437,448.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,769 shares of company stock worth $2,617,377. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $123.72 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $119.32 and a one year high of $206.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.83.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

