Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NX stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

