Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF makes up 2.6% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned 0.89% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $18,600,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 111.3% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 516,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 271,922 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 267,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 106,823 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 559,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,642,000 after acquiring an additional 96,813 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 187,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 61,267 shares during the period.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.48. 1,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

