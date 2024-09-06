Range Financial Group LLC Has $254,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,742,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,586 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,622,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,620 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,847,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,495,000 after purchasing an additional 39,985 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,398,000 after purchasing an additional 830,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 202.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,471,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,505 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

