Range Financial Group LLC Invests $230,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 442.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,679,000 after acquiring an additional 648,198 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,386,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after buying an additional 232,787 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,225,000 after buying an additional 132,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,432.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 127,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,140,000 after buying an additional 119,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,141.25.

MELI stock opened at $2,038.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,807.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,658.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,141.04 and a 52 week high of $2,064.76.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

