Raymond James Increases Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target to C$3.00

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CXB. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.82.

Calibre Mining Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:CXB traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.21. 681,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,233. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$2.40.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of C$187.89 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Calibre Mining will post 0.1980886 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calibre Mining

In related news, Director Darren John Hall bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 41,550 shares of company stock valued at $78,814. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

