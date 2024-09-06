Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading 0.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $67.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Realty Income traded as high as $62.20 and last traded at $62.18. 926,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,951,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.11.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 291.67%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

