Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) versus GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Head-To-Head Comparison

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) and Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and Recruit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GN Store Nord A/S 3.29% 11.52% 3.70% Recruit 10.45% 19.17% 12.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GN Store Nord A/S and Recruit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GN Store Nord A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Recruit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruit has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and Recruit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GN Store Nord A/S $2.63 billion 1.39 $33.11 million $1.60 45.28 Recruit $23.67 billion N/A $2.45 billion $1.55 36.10

Recruit has higher revenue and earnings than GN Store Nord A/S. Recruit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GN Store Nord A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Recruit beats GN Store Nord A/S on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GN Store Nord A/S

(Get Free Report)

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. It offers its products under the ReSound, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, Danavox, BlueParrott, FalCom, and SteelSeries brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

About Recruit

(Get Free Report)

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment. The Matching & Solutions segment offers HR solutions that support business clients’ recruiting and hiring activities and individual users’ job search activities through its job advertising services and placement services. This segment also provides marketing solutions that provide matching platforms for businesses in various industries, including housing and real estate, beauty, bridal, travel, dining, and others, as well as SaaS solutions, which are business and management support tools for small and medium-sized companies. The Staffing segment provides temporary staffing services in Japan, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in more than 60 countries. The company was formerly known as Recruit Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2012. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.