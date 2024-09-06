REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Price Down 8.5%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18. 195,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 607,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.91.

REGENXBIO Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.24. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 270.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.66) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,641.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $168,405.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,622,722.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,641.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,279 shares of company stock worth $875,634. Company insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Point Capital LP increased its position in REGENXBIO by 11.5% during the second quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 36,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in REGENXBIO by 19.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 84.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 140,666 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 630.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 146,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 126,249 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

