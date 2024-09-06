Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG) Declares Final Dividend of $0.07

Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.
Regis Healthcare Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,599.78.
Regis Healthcare Company Profile
