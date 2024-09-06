Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.35

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 37042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10.

Rémy Cointreau Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2149 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

