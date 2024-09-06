Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.69 EPS

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.86) by $1.69, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($8.00) EPS. Rent the Runway updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

Rent the Runway stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,860. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67. The company has a market cap of $49.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.08. Rent the Runway has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $41.81.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $54,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,411.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,040 shares of company stock valued at $84,200. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on Rent the Runway from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rent the Runway

About Rent the Runway

(Get Free Report)

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.