Resolute Resources (CVE:RRL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Resolute Resources Ltd. (CVE:RRL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Resolute Resources Trading Up 100.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$692,900.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01.
Resolute Resources Company Profile
Resolute Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil from shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology in Northeast British Columbia and Northwest Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
