REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Announces Earnings Results

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.70 million. REV Group had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. REV Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

REV Group Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE REVG opened at $25.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.59. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on REVG shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on REVG

About REV Group

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.