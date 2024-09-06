REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

REVG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

REV Group stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.93. 1,224,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58. REV Group has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.70 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in REV Group by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in REV Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 142,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in REV Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

